From highland dunes
Mcalister 'Scape 109' by KC Haxton Painting Print on Canvas
Advertisement
Contemporary abstract painting depicting a sandy beach with the ocean in the distance under a cloudy sky. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.25" D