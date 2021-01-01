Manzoni MC7102-152 Stainless Steel 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Satin Stainless Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar

Manzoni MC7102-152 Stainless Steel 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:The Manzoni LOGO Watermark that is visible on the images is only on the images. Neither the logo or the brand name are physically present on the hardware. It is a watermark only on the imagesConstructed of solid stainless steel for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Stainless Steel collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 3 year limited warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 6"Length: 8-3/8"Width: 1/2"Projection: 1-1/4" Bar Satin Stainless