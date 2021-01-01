Robern MC2040D4FPRE2 M Series 40" x 20" Medicine Cabinet with Right Hand Mirrored Door and Duplex Oulet Plain Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets

Robern MC2040D4FPRE2 M Series 40" x 20" Medicine Cabinet with Right Hand Mirrored Door and Duplex Oulet Product Features: Constructed of anodized aluminum, virtually rust-free material SAFESEAL gasket frame maintains the vanity interior by sealing out moisture and dust Self-closing hinges swing 170 degrees, and prevent wear on door operation Mounted magnetic strip organizes metal bathroom implements Integrated duplex outlet and USB port for easy connection access for freuently used electronic devices Full sized cabinets with matching mirror doors and mirror interior providing ample storage space Equipped with 3 adjustable glass shelves allowing for even more storage capacity Cabinet interior illuminates when door is opened and turns off when closed This fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirror Complete with matching decorative hardware Surface-mount kit sold seperately Solid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performance Product Specifications: Overall Height: 39-3/8” (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity) Overall Depth: 3-7/8” (measured from back most to front most part on vanity) Overall Width: 19-1/4” (measured from left most to right most part on vanity) Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted Number of Doors: 1 Number of Shelves: 3 Door Swing: Right Mirror Height: 39-3/8” Mirror Width: 19-1/4” Wall Opening Height: 38-5/8" Wall Opening Width: 18-1/2" Wall Opening Depth: 4" Mirror features flat edge Single Door Plain