Robern MC1640D8FBLE4 M Series 16" x 40" x 8" Flat Beveled Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Left Hinge, Integrated Outlets, Interior Light, Mirror Defogger and Nightlight Product Features:Magnetic organization keeps metal implements up off the shelves and easily accessibleOrganization shelves provide a designated and optimized space for your razor, glasses, contact lens cases or cosmeticsModular design for increased customizability and provides an elegantly modern styleInterior illumination automatically illuminates when the door is openedProduct Technologies / Accessories:Integrated Electrical and USB: GFCI outlets integrated into the cabinet. USB ports conveniently located inside the cabinet to charge or power mobile electronic devicesProgrammable Night Light: Illuminates your bathroom in 12 hour incrementsMirror Defogger: Illuminated door mounted on/off switch powers a timer-enabled mirror defogger allows use of the mirror in humid environmentsSpecifications:Overall Width: 16" (measured from the left to the right)Overall Height: 40" (measured from the bottom to they top)Depth: 8" (measured from the back to the front)Rough-In Width: 14-1/2"Rough-In Height: 38-5/8"Hinge Side: LeftAbout Robern's M Series:Live the life less ordinary. The newly redesigned M Series. Where life meets style. Innovation has never been more beautiful. More functional. More Versatile. This is the M Series your bathroom has been waiting for. A line of cabinets with unparalleled beauty, unmatched functionality and uncompromising quality. Designed with your unique lifestyle in mind, the newly redesigned M Series turns the daily ritual into something a little more spiritual. It's your life. It's your style. It's time to live both. Single Door Mirrored