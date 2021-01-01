Robern MC1240D6FBL M Series 12" x 40" x 6" Beveled Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Hinge Left and Magnetic Organization Mirrored Bathroom Storage

Robern MC1240D6FBL M Series 12" x 40" x 6" Beveled Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Hinge Left and Magnetic Organization Product Features:Magnetic organization keeps metal implements up off the shelves and easily accessibleOrganization shelves provide a designated and optimized space for your razor, glasses, contact lens cases or cosmeticsModular design for increased customizability and provides an elegantly modern styleSpecifications:Overall Width: 12" (measured from the left to the right)Overall Height: 40" (measured from the bottom to they top)Depth: 6" (measured from the back to the front)Rough-In Width: 10-1/2"Rough-In Height: 38-5/8"Door Style: Flat/BeveledHinge Side: LeftAbout Robern's M Series:Live the life less ordinary. The newly redesigned M Series. Where life meets style. Innovation has never been more beautiful. More functional. More Versatile. This is the M Series your bathroom has been waiting for. A line of cabinets with unparalleled beauty, unmatched functionality and uncompromising quality. Designed with your unique lifestyle in mind, the newly redesigned M Series turns the daily ritual into something a little more spiritual. It's your life. It's your style. It's time to live both. Single Door Mirrored