67mm MC UV Filter Ultra Slim 16 Layers Multi Coated Ultraviolet Protection Lens Filter for Canon Nikon Sony DSLR Camera Lens

PREMIUM QUALITY: 16 layers multi coated optical glass filter, 99% transmittance compares to 90% transmittance of generic UV filter. Protect your expensive lens from dust and scratch while not lowing your photo quality. IMPORTANT: Please find your lens thread size on your camera lens front following by symbol " to choose the CORRECT SIZE. Check NO.2 product image to find the mostof generic UV filter. Protect your expensive lens from dust and scratch while not lowing your photo quality. ULTRA SLIM: only 0.12'/3mm in depth, slim profile design ideal for wide angle lenses. A golden line on circle adds beauty to the filter and your DSLR camera. GREATEST COST PERFORMANCE: Why buy those cheap, none coated, resin UV filters? Backed with 's 24 months 100% Satisfaction Guarantee warranty. ULTRAVIOLET PROTECTION: Multi-coated glass blocks and prevents the harmful effect of UV rays and eliminates haze that can register a bluish cast from sceni