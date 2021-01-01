From yescom usa, inc.
MBA4848 Microphone Boom Arm for Podcasting and Streaming SAMBA48
Advertisement
Highly adjustable microphone boom enables horizontal and vertical positioning for optimal microphone placement 48 of maximum arm reach gives users max microphone placement versatility; ideal for podcasting, broadcasting, streaming and voice recording setups Boom arm offers 5/8-27 mic clip threading for easy microphone integration Can be easily attached to a desk or tabletop with sturdy C-clamp mount or fixed permanently to a surface with flange mount Internal springs provide effortless and silent microphone positioning which is vital in live recording situations Sturdy steel construction supports microphones up to 5lb. (2. 3kg) Foldable arm band for simple transportation and storage