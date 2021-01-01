From hp

HP MB4000GCWDC 4Tb 7200Rpm Sata 6Gbps Hard Drive With Tray

$93.19
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

ASIN~B00PY69N0S0Hp - 4Tb 7200Rpm Sata 6Gbps Hard Drive With Tray. Weight5.1Height1Width1Length1'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com