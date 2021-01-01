From hp

HP MB2000GCWDA 2Tb 7200Rpm Sata 6Gbps Lff 3.5Inch Sc Hard Drive With Tray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hp - 2Tb 7200Rpm Sata 6Gbps Lff (3.5Inch) Sc Hard Drive With Tray. Weight5.1Height1Width1Length1'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com