Simplicity at its finest. The MB1's modern day design will add a splash of style enhancing ones' curb appeal. With its clean lines and embossed side panels you can personalize it by applying house numbers or any adornment you see fit. Not only is it an attractive mailbox but it is also built to last. Made from galvanized steel then fully powder coated inside and out for added corrosion resistance. With proper care, the MB1 should stay looking as good as the day you bought it for many years to come. Comes complete with a durable contrasting ABS flag and easy to open thumb latch already attached to front access door requiring no additional assembly. Just pull it out of the box and it is ready to be installed. Installation is made easy by the various options for mounting. The floor is predrilled with mounting holes in a pattern of 10 in. x 4 in. and also 5 in. x 5 in. giving you options if you are replacing an existing mailbox. If you prefer to mount using the body of the mailbox there are four embossed holes on both sides that are 3.8 in. apart. Installation hardware is not included with mailbox. Mounting bracket may be required to mount to post (not included). The MB1 post mount mailbox is USPS Approved by the Postmaster General. Architectural Mailboxes MB1 Standard Metal Orange Post Mount Mailbox | 7600O