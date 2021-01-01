Merola Tile Mazzo Hex Deco Chroma 8-1/2 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (4.05 sq. ft./Case), Chroma; Low Sheen

Combining modern and vintage design elements, our Mazzo Hex Deco Chroma 8-1/2 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile offers the rustic appearance of natural stone and the timeless beauty of marble. This porcelain hexagon tile features floral and geometric motifs in faded shades of charcoal grey, beige and light grey. Set on a muted, matte grey-white glaze backdrop, the contrasting design is complemented with natural mineral-like pattern variations and veining striations that varies for added authenticity. Composed of rich detail and a smooth slip-resistant surface, this unique porcelain tile offers decorative, rustic beauty through realistic scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile. This innovative and sophisticated display of geometric design is visually appealing and versatile, and adapts to any stylistic context. Its impervious, frost-resistant and durable features make this an ideal choice for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor installations including, kitchens, bathrooms, backsplashes, showers, hallways, entryways, patios and fireplace facades. This tile is a perfect choice on its own or paired with other products in the Mazzo Hex Collection. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Chroma; Low Sheen.