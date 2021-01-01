From winston porter
Mazur Goals should be Out of Reach But Not Out of Sight Wall Decal
This product is produced with a good quality vinyl with an indoor matte finish which gives the appearance of a professionally hand painted stencil look without the mess and hassle. Includes easy to follow step by step application instructions. Vinyl wall quotes are the latest trend in home and office decor and are a creative way to add a touch of class to any room in your home or office. Size: 14x22