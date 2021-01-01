From general
Maytobe [4 Pack] Tempered Glass For Samsung Galaxy A8 2018, Galaxy A530 Screen Protector With Easy Installation Tray, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free.
Advertisement
Brand: Maytobe Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 5.6 Inches Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Devices: Galaxy A8 2018, Galaxy A530 Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy A8 2018, Galaxy A530 Item Hardness: 9H Dust-Free, Fingerprint-Free, One-Push Super Easily Installation, Bubble Free. 0.33Mm Ultra-Thin, High Clarity, High Transparency, And High Sensitivity Touching, Promises The Origin Beauty Of The Screen. Precision Laser Cut Tempered Glass With Polished Rounded Edges, 99.99% Hd Resolution And Touch Screen Accurac. Lifetime Friendly Customer Service Only Offer By Maytobe And 30-Day Money Back Guarantee For Any Reason. Package Includes: 1X Retail Packing Box, 4X Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 4X Wet Wipes / 4X Dry Wipes, 4X Dust Removal Stickers, 1X Easy Installation Tray.