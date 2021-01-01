From mercer41
Mayne 80.7" Velvet Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this chesterfield sofa anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Lean back and lounge in luxurious style on this stunning chesterfield sofa. This glam sofa features plush velvet upholstery that is both classy and sumptuous against your skin, a single seat cushion, and rounded arms that curve into a low, rounded back, creating a perfect, modern piece for your home. Silver stainless steel legs support this sofa and provide a stunning contrast to the sofa's plush. Upholstery Color: Blue