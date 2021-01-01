From hadley tech ltd

Mayitr SCR Voltage Regulator Dimmer 4000W 220V AC Power Regulator Electric Motor Speed Controller Thermostat for Small Motors

$11.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Mayitr SCR Voltage Regulator Dimmer 4000W 220V AC Power Regulator.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com