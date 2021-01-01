Mayfair 8" x 8" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile

Mayfair translates all the charm of traditionally decorated cement tiles into a contemporary language with its geometric patterns, suitable for lifetime durable floorings and coverings with its dense porcelain body. This tile provides an outstanding solution for interior and exterior spaces as well, including kitchens, bathrooms, and special feature areas. Inspired by a mix of modern yet traditional artwork, the warm colors and eye-catching patterns of Mayfair will bring out a European charm to any room in your home in the coziest fashion. Bring this piece of Europe into your space today.