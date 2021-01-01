Rugs USA Ivory Mayes Flatwoven Cactus Ancestral rug - Southwestern Rectangle 5' x 8'

This bold area rug has a flatwoven base with a series of colorful diamonds finished with tassels at both ends. The wool fabrication paired with native design elements makes this rug an ideal choice for mid-century modern or contemporary décor. Designed to withstand the rigors of heavy foot traffic and easy to clean, a carpet this unique is the ideal finishing touch. Choose from a wide array of sizes. Make the most of your time at home with our pet-friendly and easy to clean area rugs.