Mayan Warrior Mask Wall Décor

By Juan and Carolina, this mask is carved from pinewood to adorn you wall with the beauty of Guatemala. The face of a Mayan warrior is depicted wearing the head of a spotted jaguar, featuring one long fang and one short fang. Colorful designs and floral motifs are diligently painted by hand. Say the artisans, "In these masks, we want to depict the Guatemalan flora and fauna, combining them with the colors of our traditional textiles." Wood mask.