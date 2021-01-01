From well woven

Well Woven Maya Tallulah 5'3" x 7'3" Grey Tribal Moroccan Diamond Pattern Textured Pile Area Rug

$71.45
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

0.8" high-low pile. Soft-textured yarn. Easy to clean. Shed free yarn. Safe for wood floors.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com