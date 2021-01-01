Linon Maya Backless Wood Swivel Bar Stool, 31.1" Seat Height, Espresso Finish with Amy Green Fabric

Sit and swivel in style with this chic backless stool featuring a simple, transitional design that suits any home. A round seat and frame lend a contemporary element while sleek dark brown finishes and army green faux leather offer a sophisticated touch. Padded seating, foot rest, and a smooth swivel motion offer comfort while the sturdy construction ensure years of use. Seat height of 31.1" means this works best with tables or counters that are 39" to 43" tall. Choose from multiple colors for the ideal shade to fit your home.About Linon Home DecorLinon Home Decor is a family-owned-and-operated company based on the East Coast that has been in business for over 50 years. With an established reputation in the market for providing the best on-trend products at the right price, Linon offers excellent quality, style and functional furnishings for every room in the home. Linon’s domestic and international teams provide customers with the most reliable on-time delivery and customer service possible.