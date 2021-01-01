From momeni
Momeni Maya 8 x 10 Ivory Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | MAYA0MAY-6IVY7A9A
Advertisement
The graphic patterns of this shaggy area rug create a stylish combination of town and country. Versatile enough for classic and contemporary floors, the versatile floorcovering assortment boasts an array of repeating arabesques and diamond designs and textures inspired by Moroccan Berber carpets. Power loomed from sumptuous polypropylene fibers, the dense pile of each decorative floorcovering invites you to sit on the floor and stretch out. Momeni Maya 8 x 10 Ivory Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | MAYA0MAY-6IVY7A9A