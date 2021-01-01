Maxwell Storage Murphy Bed

All things considered, beds make for the best friends: They don’t cancel plans, they don’t require dressing up, they encourage us to stay in, they don’t talk, and most importantly, they make your bedroom worthy of showing off to guests. Take this Murphy bed, for example, the classic design and out-of-the-way function make it perfect for a contemporary aesthetic. It features four shelves, and one cabinet, as well as a slat kit. Made in North America, this piece is crafted from laminate and requires assembly upon arrival. Color: White, Size: Full