Maxwell Lightweight Concrete Frog Garden Stool, Copper Patina

Item Description: Why settle for a garden stool that doesn't gaze back at you? This appealing and quirky frog garden stool lends a playful flair to your porch, patio, or yard and boasts a vintage vibe. Feature-Benefit: RUSTIC CHARM - A distressed copper patina finish gives this piece a weathered, antique look. MULTI-PURPOSE - This garden stool is great anywhere you need an outdoor stool, accent table, or splash of personality in your yard or on your patio. WEATHER-RESISTANT - This piece is composed of durable lightweight concrete - it's both high-quality and low-maintenance. EASY TO CLEAN - Use a soft brush and water to gently lift stains or debris. NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED - This garden stool arrives at your doorstep complete and ready for immediate use.