MAXSUN MS-R5 240HH-4G/DDR3 MS-R5 240 4G Gaming Video Graphics Card MS-R5 240HH-4G/DDR3 64bit 650MHz 1333MHz DDR3 HD DVI VGA
Features: 4GB massive video graphics cardFully support for DirectX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 effectsNative HD output interfaceSpecifications: Display core: AMD R5 240Core code: MarsCore technology: 28 nmStream processing unit: 320Core frequency: 650MHzGraphics card frequency: 1333MHzMemory capacity: 4GBMemory type: DDR3Memory bit width: 64bitBus interface type: PCI Express X16 3.0C ooling method: Lieying radiatorDisplay interface: HD + VGA + DVI Power requirement: 300W or more3D API: DirectX 11, Shader Model 5.0, OpenGL 3.1S ystem requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8 / 8.1, Windows 7Features: PowerPlay energy-saving technology, UVD3 HD hardware decoding engine, Eyefinity multi-screen display technologyPackage includes: 1 * Graphic Card