From melcan
Maxmoral 2PCS BNC Female to SMA Male Connector RF Coax Coaxial Adapter
Type: Coaxial, RF Adapter. Connect BNC to SMA Type Device, Compatible with BNC?type and SMA Connectors, Used for Connecting a BNC?Female?to SMA Male?jack. Connectors: BNC (Female) and SMA (Male) Plug, One side is BNC Type Female ( Inner Bore) and the?other?side?is?SMA male ( Male Pin). Great for many projects which involves BNC Type and SMA connector. Widely used for Antennas, Broadcast, Radios,?Wi-Fi, Telecom, Coaxial cable, LMR, Wireless LAN Devices, CCTV, Microwave Applications and Digital Communication System. Package include: 2 Adapters