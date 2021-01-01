MaxlmHouse All-Purpose Kitchen Scissors

This poultry shears NK704S from Gerlach stainless steel cut poultry easily! You can reduce the chicken, the Christmas spur, etc. in a professional manner and portioner. Thanks to the toothed blades and the ergonomically shaped handles, the skinning, cutting, and crushing of poultry is easy. If you no longer need the scissors, you can find the existing safety seal at the end of the scissors. As a result, the blades can no longer spread and the risk of injury is minimized.