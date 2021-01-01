Maxime 105" Wide Reversible Sleeper Corner Sectional

Want a modern taste sofa for your living room, and still can accommodate overnight guests with cozy sleep? This reversible section will complete your dream quickly. Features with recycling foam-filled cushion and linen fabric upholstered offer a real soft touch when you sit down or lie down for sleep. Back that folds down, this piece can quickly transform into a bed, chaise piece is reversible and can be moved to left or right, even pillow cushion is ready to use. Natural wood legs add a modern accent to the section and support steadily. You don't want to miss this sofa! (this item will come in 2 boxes, some parts are hidden at the bottom of the sofa, as it is provided on the assembly instruction to open the zip). Upholstery Color: Black