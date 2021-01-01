Maxie Crystal 28.5" Table Lamp features a contemporary flair that will easily accentuate any décor style in your home or office. The generously sized fixture sits upon a fluid stepped pedestal base finished in gleaming polished chrome. The magnificent center column is crafted of ceramic in a lovely turtleback pattern. Just above, a gleaming vase cap and metal fronds, in matching polished chrome are adorned with a solid crystal column break. A crystal beaded chain and faceted crystal teardrop hangs from the tip of each frond. Maxie is topped with an elegantly simple drum shade in crisp white fabric and solid crystal orb finial and is wired with Dale Tiffany fully dimmable 7.5W LED module, which will direct light downward over the metal and crystal for a dazzling shower of sparkles. An ideal choice for living rooms, dens or bedrooms, try displaying Maxie in pairs on end tables or night stands for a truly stunning effect.