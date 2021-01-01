From forticept
Forticept Maxi-Wash Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Treatment Spray for Dogs, Cats, Horses & Small Pets, 8-oz bottle
Next generation antiseptic cleanser Forticept Maxi-Wash Antimicrobial Pet Skin & Wound Treatment is a non-toxic, alcohol-free, pH-balanced solution that promotes recovery. Developed in the USA, Maxi-Wash combines a surfactant with antiseptic properties for easy disinfection and removal of dirt and debris. The spray provides quick action against pathogenic bacteria and fungi, and helps create an optimal environment for healing.