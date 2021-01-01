From trend lab

Trend Lab Max Window Valance

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add the finishing touch to your nursery with this Max Tab Top Window Valance by Trend Lab. Cotton valance features a sky blue and chocolate brown polka dot print across the top and a stripe print in sky blue, chocolate brown, caramel and white across the bottom. A chocolate brown strip separates the two patterns. Chocolate brown tabs allow for easy hanging. Valance measures 53Ã¢â‚¬Â x 15Ã¢â‚¬Â and fits a standard size window. This valance coordinates with the Max collection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com