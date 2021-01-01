Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt, MITTMT

The Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt is made of heavy-duty Pyrotex, which resists scorching and burning, heavy cotton batting and a thick terry lining provides head protection up to 450 degrees. This Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt is made with a steam barrier. Ideal as an all purpose oven mitt where safety is important. Also, suitable for using outdoors when cooking on the BBQ. The Max Temp features heavy cotton batting and a steam barrier for ultimate heat protection. The Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt has a thick terry lining protects from heat without sticking to the handle. It comes single-packed, not a pair. The Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt is machine washer friendly. The Lodge Max Temp Oven Mitt is 15.87 inches long and 8.18 inches wide. And do not forget to order in quantiles of two so you can have one to protect each hand with heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.