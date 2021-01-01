From tarte
Max Strength 240867 Duct Tape, 1-Pack 1.88 Inch x 35 Yard Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High tensile strength for heavy duty hold for pros or DIYers wanting something stronger Co-extruded tape with waterproof backing for long-term repairs and all-weather performance making it ideal for bundling, sealing, waterproofing and hanging plastic sheeting Aggressive rubber based adhesive for excellent holding power to masonry, wood, plastic and glass Great stretch and conformability to hold tightly around corners, bends and curves Hand tearable duct tape for quick application at home or on the construction site