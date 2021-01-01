Linksys Max-Stream AC1750 Dual Band Wireless and Ethernet Router, Black (EA7200)

The Linksys EA7200 Max-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 router offers advanced high-speed Wi-Fi to multiple devices at once. This router lets everyone in your home stream videos and play games at the same time with no lag or buffering..Easy wireless security encryption at a push of WPS button.Meets or exceeds FCC Class B standard.Dimensions: 7.24"H x 10.12"W x 2.2"D.For USB-enabled devices accessibility, the router comes with a built-in USB port.Ports: 4 x LAN Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T, 1 x WAN Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T, 1 x USB 3.0 Type A.Powerful dual-core processor boosts performance for streaming and gaming.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Keep your Internet browsing experience safe and secure with free parental controls.This wireless router offers a data transfer rate of up to 1.7Gbps and provides improved coverage.MU-MIMO capable for simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices