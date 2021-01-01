20"x20" Max Mudcloth Woven Pillow Gray - Decor Therapy

A throw pillow has the ability to awaken a tired living room or elevate the design of your bedroom simply by providing elements of print, color or texture that weren't there before. The Max Mudcloth pillow is loaded with texture and design. The thick cotton canvas mudcloth base has natural color variation and rich texture to the touch. The repeating and alternating pattern is printed on both sides of this pillow making it completely reversible. You can't ask for more design and texture than this while bringing a natural and casual look to your living space. This woven cotton pillow measures 20x20" is polyester filled and can be spot cleaned and air dried as needed. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.