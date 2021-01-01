From great deal furniture
Max Indoor Floral 5 x 8 Area Rug, Blue and Multicolored
This fashionable rug is the perfect way to reinvigorate a previously dull and drab room; elegantly undulating dandelions sway fancifully across a midnight blue background. Its cut and loop construction make this selection durable, able to withstand the test of time. Sure to become a memorable piece of your home's legacy. Includes: One (1) Rug. Material: Polypropylene. Composition: 100% Polypropylene. Backing Material: Woven Polypropylene. Weave Type: Machine Woven. Pile Type: Loop. Shape: Rectangular. Primary Pattern: Floral. Secondary Pattern: Abstract. Primary Color: Blue. Secondary Color: Green. No Assembly Required. Dimensions: 90.00 inches deep x 63.00 inches wide x 1.00 inches high