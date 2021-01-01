Mavic Air Carrying Case Compatible for DJI Mavic Air Fly More ComboWaterproof Travel Hard Case for Mavic Air DroneNot fit for Mavic proMavic 2Mavic.

With customized-cut form for: 1x DJI Mavic Air, 3x intelligent flight batteries, 1x remote controller, 1x battery charger & charging hub,2xrocker, 2xSD card & other accessories. Made of high-density EVA material foam and ABS Plastic, ideal waterproof case, support anti-carsh and anti-scratch when in emergency, give your a happy and comfortable trip. Tough exterior provide maximum protection for your DJI Mavic Air and accessories, keep them well organized and Ideal choice on travel. DJI Mavic air case comes standard with an automatic pressure equalization valve which releases air pressure cleanly and keeping water out, light and waterproof. Exterior Dimensions:35.5x 27.2x 10.6cm(13.9x10.7x 4.2inch). ATTENTION: This case only fit for Mavic air, NOT fit for Mavic Air 2.