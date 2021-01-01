Maverick Super Max 88 Inch Ceiling Fan by Monte Carlo Fans - Color: Black - Finish: Black - with Blades (3MAVR88BKBK)

Designed in 2017 by Monte Carlo Fan Company, the Maverick Super Max 88 Inch Ceiling Fan is the ultimate modern design driven solution to optimal air circulation with an impressive 14,784 CFM. Commanding the space with its sleek, contemporary presence while providing warmth to any space with its specialty carved balsa wood blades, Maverick Super Max is perfect for both indoors and covered outdoors spaces. Damp location rated and incredibly energy efficient thanks to its robust and whisper-quiet DC motor, Maverick Super Max features a sleek modern silhouette with softly rounded blades and elegantly simple housing. Maverick Super Max boasts an 88-inch blade sweep and a 3-blade design that delivers a distinct profile. Included is a 6-speed hand-held remote with reversing functionality and is available with either a brushed steel, matte black, or aged pewter housing finish as well as dark walnut or light grew weathered oak hand-carved, balsa wood blades. Founded in 1996, the Monte Carlo Fan Company is a ceiling fan and lighting company based in Riverside, New Jersey. Their fashion forward, comfortable designs feature diverse traditional, transitional, modern and contemporary styles. From the elegant, floral-inspired Lily Ceiling Fan to the geometric, contemporary Clarity Ceiling Fan, their creations are energy efficient, innovative and elegant Color: Black. Finish: Black