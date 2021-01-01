Monte Carlo Maverick Max LED 70 in. Integrated LED Indoor/Outdoor Matte Black Ceiling Fan with Dark Walnut Blades with Remote

The popular Maverick Max ceiling fan by Monte Carlo is now available with an integrated LED light. This advanced LED technology is carefully designed and selected to consist of the highest quality LED chipsets for superior performance and reliability. With a sleek modern silhouette, a DC motor and super energy-efficiency, the Maverick LED ceiling fan from Monte Carlo features softly rounded blades and elegantly simple housing. Maverick LED is available in 52 in., 60 in. and 70 in. blade sweep and a 3-blade design that delivers a distinct profile and incredible airflow for living rooms, great rooms or outdoor covered areas. It includes a hand-held remote with 6-speeds and reverse. All versions feature beautiful hand-carved, balsa wood blades. ENERGY STAR qualified. Maverick fans are damp-rated.