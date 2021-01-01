The Picket House Furnishings Maverick Accent Chair is the missing piece to your home! This accent chair features a super cool, sleek show wood frame on both sides of the chair. The walnut finish on the wood frame pairs beautifully with the transitional color of the fabric, making it super easy to pair with any existing furnishings or decor. The bottom of the frame is slightly arched, adding extra style to this already stunning chair. The seat and back are foam filled providing comfort during the longest of conversations that you are sure to have while relaxing in this chair.