Maus Jewelry Organizer

The wooden tree is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of artisans with years of experience in their craft. Made from quality wood, it is a beautiful and long-lasting home décor solution. Every detail is carved with precision and subtle dents are created on the tree trunk to lend a unique twist to the wooden sculpture. This decorative wooden tree can be a fine addition to your living room. You can even keep it in your study for disseminating positive vibes. It depicts a fresh start in life and has meaningful symbolic value, which makes it an excellent gift for your loved ones. It comes with a rectangular base, which is bottle green in color. This sturdy base keeps the tree décor piece stable on most platforms.