Maura 66'' Solid Wood Writing Desk

This solid wood desk features the weathered wood and straightforward lines that make it a welcome addition to your rustic decor. It's crafted from solid pine wood in a distressed gray wash that highlights the variations in the natural wood grain. It's finished with a scoring treatment and man-made wormholes for an antique feel. This writing desk has five dovetailed drawers where you can store all your office supplies and important documents to keep your home office organized. Plus, its finished back makes sure it looks just right from any angle. Color: White