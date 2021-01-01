Mauna Max Extendable Dining Table

Mauna MAX is a multifunctional modern dining table that will certainly gain recognition of all household members. Undoubtedly, the main advantage is the possibility of extanding from 51.2" to 66.9", 82.7", 98.4", 114.2", up to a maximum length of 130 inch! Thanks to such versatility, the table will adapt to any occasion and interior - from dining room to a conference room. What's important - additional extension leaves are stored inside the table so they will not take your valuable space.