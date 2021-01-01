Maui Turtle Blue by Christopher Doherty - Print on Canvas

Add a little extra color and tropical shoreline opulence to your home decor with this coastal blue-toned photography canvas art set featuring a colorful view of a loggerhead sea turtle in Hawaii's ocean. The square decorative seascape artwork set, 'Maui Turtle Blue’ will complement your space with its vibrant, seashore aesthetic. This piece is handcrafted in Chattanooga, Tennessee by Ready2HangArt using a locally sourced artist print on canvas, and assembled on an eco-friendly pine wood frame finished with a rear hanger for simple installation. Highlighting wildlife and nature's brilliance in vivid color, this canvas art is accompanied by a diverse contemporary assortment in our Chris Doherty Collection.