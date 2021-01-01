Kartell Maui Swivel Chair Height-Adjustable - Color: Yellow

Advertisement
The Kartell Maui Swivel Chair Height-Adjustable designed by Vico Magistretti has elegant lines and sober colors which makes it an extremely practical and versatile chair. Available with or without a gas lift pump, Maui on wheels is the ideal solution for the informal office and home due to its lightness and comfort. The Maui Swivel Chair Height-Adjustable features a Chromed steel frame and smooth batch-dyed polypropylene arms and shell. Color: Yellow. Additional Color: Milky Yellow.