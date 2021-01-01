From awntech
Awntech Maui LX 240-in Wide x 120-in Projection Bright Blue/White Striped Patio Awning | CH32-4GW
Made in the USA. Beauty-Mark® acrylic fabrics are resistant to fading, moisture, mildew and soil. Engineered and tested to withstand heavy wind/snow loads. Height includes 8-in valance. Installation anchors not included; purchase separately according to wall type - stucco, brick, siding. Business signage available for extra charge in the Lowe-ft s Millwork Department (M20 Catalog). Tools required: electric drill, adjustable wrench, Phillips and hex drivers, tape measure and level. For more styles, sizes or colors visit Lowe-ft s Millwork Department. Easy to assemble and install. Awntech Maui LX 240-in Wide x 120-in Projection Bright Blue/White Striped Patio Awning | CH32-4GW