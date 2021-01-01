From kas rugs
KAS Rugs Maui 8 x 10 Oatmeal Indoor Chevron Farmhouse/Cottage Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton in Gray | MAU134379X99
Advertisement
Our Maui collection represents that natural boho, free spirit look and feel we all yearn for. Made in India, these soft hand-woven wool flatweaves add a neutral element to any room, while the braided fringe adds that trendy touch of rustic we love! Maui has a durable cotton backing and a low 1/4\" pile height making them perfect for everyday living. Maui 1343 Oatmeal Herringbone 7'9\" x 9'9\". Hand-woven of Wool with Cotton backing. Made in India. Vacuum regularly and spot clean stains. Professional cleaning recommended periodically. KAS Rugs Maui 8 x 10 Oatmeal Indoor Chevron Farmhouse/Cottage Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton in Gray | MAU134379X99