2" Mattress Topper Memory Foam

Our proven, pressure-relieving memory foam has now teamed up with the climate-controlling power of copper. The cutting-edge Copper Memory Foam Mattress Topper is packed with a double-whammy of temperature-regulating benefits, like cooling gel in addition to its already highly conductive copper microparticles. Together, these ingredients do the heavy-lifting of trapping body heat to keep you comfortably cool throughout the night. And to ensure that every inch of it is completely perfect, it’s covered by our 5-year worry-free warranty. It’s the mattress topper that delivers on pressure points, comfort points, and one heck of a price point. We’ll sleep to that. Bed Size: Twin