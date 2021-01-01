Flash Furniture Mattress Pad - White Deep Pocket Mattress Cover - Queen Size - Quilted Cotton Top - Hypoallergenic - Fits 8"-21" Mattresses

Bring an extra layer of comfort to your mattress and enjoy a better night's sleep with this premium mattress pad. Whether you need to cushion a mattress that is too firm, need additional support on a mattress you're not ready to replace yet or just love sinking into the extra plush feel quality bedding, this quilted mattress pad is just what you need. No matter what kind of mattress is on your bed, this cotton top mattress pad has a fitted design that stretches up to 21 inches deep to accommodate most mattresses. If you get overheated at night, forget to remove your makeup or have a runny nose from a cold this full bed mattress pad will absorb the oil and light moisture and block stains from reaching your mattress. The full size mattress pad inhibits the growth of allergens which may provide relief to allergy and asthma sufferers. The snug fitted sheet design makes this padded mattress cover easy to take on and off and is completely machine washable for your convenience. Whether it's your long-term bedding or a temporary sleeping arrangement, purchasing a mattress can be a significant investment so it's important to protect your sleep space and your warranty by preventing stains.