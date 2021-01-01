Mattress Kit Includes Deluxe Natural Cotton zippered cover with foam set. Build your own mattress to the set height listed above. Simply choose the above listed components in your preferred size and add them to your cart. View your cart to see the total price, and how much you save compared to other mattresses. You can also be creative and build your bed with any combination of foams you choose. Most of our suggested foam sets use a different type for each layer; you might choose to use the same type for two or more layers. All our foams are free from flame retardant or other toxic chemicals. Foams are inherently non-skid so no adhesives are needed to hold the layers together. You can cover your foam set with your own mattress pad/cover, or add our one of our deluxe zippered covers. Made in USA Mattresses are simple. They are simply foam pads over an innerspring or foam core, the thicker the padding the more expensive and comfortable the mattress. Why pay for beautiful “Fluff and Puff” of expensive fabrics quilted with cheap fillings, you cover your mattress with a mattress pad and sheets anyway. No one sees in when it is in your home. The important part is the content. By adding a pad to your existing mattress or building your own mattress you can avoid the toxic chemicals now required in all mattresses to make them flameproof under federal regulations that mattress manufacturers must follow. Cover your foam pads with your own mattress pad/cover or one of our zippered covers. You can build a “Princess and the Pea” type mattress, or a simple one, all at the greatest value and manufacturer direct. When one of your foam layers becomes worn you can replace it. You can have a lifetime mattress, and save hundreds or thousands of dollars initially, and in the future. Strobel Mattress-Kit 8.5-in Soft Full Memory Foam Mattress | JR2430854500F