Mattituck Nocturnal Mystery Wood Alebrije Figurine

Long considered a mysterious creature, an owl is made more so by its fantastical design in this terrific example of the Mexican alebrije tradition from Oaxacan artisans. A multitude of hand-painted designs in vivid shades covers the body and tufted head of this figurine, carved by hand from copal wood. The artisan pair is helping to guide future generations of wood carvers. Says the artisans, 'We have four children, who bring much joy... This want them to learn art and to preserve and spread it... This teaching them craft and also teach cousins, nieces, and nephews.' The alebrije tradition started with Mexico City papier mache artisan Pedro Linares (1906-1992). When he was 30, he fell into a coma due to serious illness. While he was unconscious, he dreamed he was caught between the land of the living and the dead; the place looked like a forest and was populated with creatures with body parts belonging to different animals. The beings repeatedly uttered the word alebrije. Upon recovering, Linares recreated the figures in bright colors using papier mache techniques and called them alebrijes. His work became famous and was one of the main influences of artisans in the state of Oaxaca who began crafting alebrijes of their own using traditional wood carving methods.